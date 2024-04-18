Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Is Working On Two New Games Based On Its Own IP

Larian Studios has given a few details on what it’s up to after Baldur’s Gate 3. And it’s projects plural! The team is apparently working on two new games after the success of its Dungeons & Dragons RPG last year.

In a developer update on Steam, Larian detailed some of the new content coming in Baldur’s Gate 3’s seventh patch, including an expanded conclusion for the evil route. But it also divulged a few details about what else it’s working on. As the studio has already said, it’s not working on a big expansion or DLC for the game, nor is it working on a fourth game set in the Wizards of the Coast universe. Instead, the team is looking to work on its own IP and has two games in the works. These projects are still in the “early days,” but Larian says the development sensibilities that made Baldur’s Gate 3 such a hit are still in place.

“I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual, and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever,” CEO Swen Vincke said in the post. “I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now, and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype, but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”

While the prospect of a new IP is exciting, there’s also the possibility one (or both) could be a new game in the Divinity series, following 2017’s wonderful Divinity: Original Sin II. In an interview with IGN in March, Vincke didn’t confirm or deny the possibility of a new game in its long-running series, but said that its next project would be “different than what you think it is” while “still familiar.” Perhaps it’ll be a new approach in the same setting, or whatever’s next could be inspired by those games without being set in the same universe.

Whatever the case, Larian says it values its freedom to step away from the Baldur’s Gate series despite BG3’s success. While there were six years between the launch of Divinity: Original Sin II and Baldur’s Gate 3, we likely won’t have to wait that long to play whatever Larian’s working on, as the team says it will go the Early Access route again for its next game.