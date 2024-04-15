Baldur’s Gate 3 Becomes First Game To Win Every Major GOTY Award

If it seems like Baldur’s Gate 3 can’t stop winning Game of the Year awards, you aren’t wrong. Just this week, Larian’s ambitious 2023 Dungeons & Dragons RPG took home yet another prize during the video game portion of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). While it is impressive alone to take home a single GOTY award, the latest win marks a momentous first. Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken home all five major Game of the Year Awards given out by the industry.

The winning streak started in November 2023 when Baldur’s Gate 3 won Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. The game then won the grand prize at The Game Awards in December, the D.I.C.E. Awards in February, and at the Game Developer Choice Awards in March. Baldur’s Gate 3’s win at the BAFTAs wraps up an astounding awards season in which the game was pitted against titles like Alan Wake 2, Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more. It’s like the Triple Crown of video games but with two more prizes…the Quintuple Crown?

Since The Game Awards were established by Geoff Keighley in 2014 as a successor to the Spike Game Awards, no other game has pulled this feat off, thought two titles that came extremely close—The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lost the BAFTA to indie darling What Remains of Edith Finch in 2017. And just one year later, Sony Santa Monica’s critically acclaimed soft reboot of God of War also seemed like it would get all five major GOTYawards. Those hopes were dashed by none other than Fortnite, which took the grand prize at the 2018 Golden Joysticks. Most recently, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring almost took home all five awards until the BAFTAs picked roguelike Vampire Survivors as its winner.

Garnering these five major awards is a testament to just how special Larian’s expansive RPG is. Despite having different voting processes (be it by press, developers, fans, or other), Baldur’s Gate 3 was able to win so many GOTY prizes. With its excellent turn-based combat that truly embraces the joy of D&D and a stunning cast of characters that players immediately fell in love with and still fawn over today, Baldur’s Gate 3 has something for everyone.