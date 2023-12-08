Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Out On Xbox, Like Right Now

The winner of the horniest game of the year, and also The Game Awards’ Game of the Year, Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, has finally made its debut on Xbox after months existing on other platforms. The team shadow dropped its tabletop-inspired RPG onto Xbox Series X/S immediately after the show.

Xbox players, it’s party time. Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for Xbox Series X|S; start your adventure today!

It was a fraught road getting here. Larian Studios faced some challenges porting the Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game onto Xbox, particularly with getting split-screen co-op to work on the less technically powerful Series S. Despite this setback, the team posted on X/Twitter (can we please just call it Twitter again?) on November 15 that the Xbox version of the game was “on track” for a December release, promising that the exact date would get revealed during The Game Awards. While they didn’t make the announcement during the show, Larian Studios finally served Xbox players the, uhm, meat they’ve been waiting for by putting it live to the Xbox Store right after the show.

Unless you’ve been living under a digital rock, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been quite the dominating force across much of the gaming internet. In just the four short months that the game has officially launched—it first debuted in an early access state back in 2020 before the full release in 2023—Larian Studios said that 1.3 million people have “completed” Baldur’s Gate 3. Not just played it, but completely finished it. That’s a staggering completion rate. Some other interesting stats? Folks have spent 8,196 years in the character creator, talked to over 113 million corpses, and lobbed 84 million fireballs. Funnily enough, though, 66 percent of players opted for Halsin, the bear-transforming druid, to stay in his human form during the infamous sex scene. I guess y’all really didn’t want him to bear it all, huh?

Anyway, Baldur’s Gate 3 received a huge patch on November 3 that brought tons of additions and features to the game. There are two new game modes (one of which is permadeath, so good luck), a satisfying epilogue, new recruitment methods that avoid total annihilation, and newly implemented dick physics. Because why not?