Baldur’s Gate 3 Feature To Change Character Appearance In-Game Still “Cooking”

Larian Studios’ Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, has hinted at an upcoming feature that the Baldur’s Gate 3 team is “cooking” to allow players to change their character’s appearance.

Currently, once you’ve finished in the character creation menu, your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventurer is locked and loaded unless you start from scratch, meaning that tattoo or full-on eye makeup is there to stay for the entirety of the huge game. Given players spent a combined 88 years in character creation on the game’s opening weekend, according to Larian’s stats, that’s a lot of post-roll regret and re-do’s.

Larian’s Michael Douse made a post to X about save-scumming in Baldur’s Gate 3 and was pretty quickly hit up by players begging for the ability to tweak character aesthetics in-game. Based on his reply, it looks like there’s a plan underway to introduce this to the RPG soon (thank Lathander).

There are plenty of minor tweaks in the works for Baldur’s Gate 3 before it hits PlayStation 5 next month, and Xbox Series X/S at a later date, so it seems like console players are in for an optimised version of a game that’s already pretty universally praised.

As it stands, the game has become the best-reviewed game of 2023 according to Metacritic, beating out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the top spot and breaking concurrent player records on Steam.

Image: Larian Studios

Whether we get to fix our Baldur’s Gate 3 character’s tragic haircut that seemed really cool at first, or change their eye colour or makeup for cool backstory reasons (a post-character arc aesthetic change is such a vital part of the Dungeons & Dragons experience), we’re sure to see plenty more updates over the coming months as the sprawling game goes from strength to strength and more players sink their teeth deeper into the storyline.

Personally, my Tiefling Bard is the most perfect character I’ve ever built in a creation menu and never needs to change, but not everyone was so lucky, I guess.

Is your Baldur’s Gate 3 character (/Tav) janky, or are you happy with how they turned out?