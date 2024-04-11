Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Still Winning GOTY Awards Four Months Into 2024

It is April, and yet we are still in award season for all your favorite 2023 video games. The video game segment of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were held today, April 11, and like The Game Awards before them, they awarded Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 the top award for Game of the Year.

Throughout the BAFTAs award show, Baldur’s Gate 3 won several awards, including those for Music, Narrative, Performer in a Supporting Role, and the public-voted Player’s Choice award. It all culminated in the acclaimed RPG winning the coveted Best Game award to top off the night. Larian CEO Swen Vincke accepted the award with the rest of the Larian team joining him on stage.

Screenshot: BAFTA / Kotaku

The full list of nominations and winners are as follows:

Animation:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Audio Achievement:

Alan Wake 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

British Game

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Debut Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

Evolving Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Family

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Game Design

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

EE Player’s Choice Award (public vote)

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t win Kotaku US’s game of the year last year (that honour went to Alan Wake 2), but it should have, and I’m not afraid to say that at the bottom of this article that a lot of people will not read. As long as my editors don’t cut it. But if I can’t be a sore loser in my own writing, where else do I get to air my grievances?