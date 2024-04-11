Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Still Winning GOTY Awards Four Months Into 2024

It is April, and yet we are still in award season for all your favorite 2023 video games. The video game segment of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were held today, April 11, and like The Game Awards before them, they awarded Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 the top award for Game of the Year.
Throughout the BAFTAs award show, Baldur’s Gate 3 won several awards, including those for Music, Narrative, Performer in a Supporting Role, and the public-voted Player’s Choice award. It all culminated in the acclaimed RPG winning the coveted Best Game award to top off the night. Larian CEO Swen Vincke accepted the award with the rest of the Larian team joining him on stage.
The full list of nominations and winners are as follows:
Animation:
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
Audio Achievement:
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Debut Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Evolving Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Game Design
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
- Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE Player’s Choice Award (public vote)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t win Kotaku US’s game of the year last year (that honour went to Alan Wake 2), but it should have, and I’m not afraid to say that at the bottom of this article that a lot of people will not read. As long as my editors don’t cut it. But if I can’t be a sore loser in my own writing, where else do I get to air my grievances?
