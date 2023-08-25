Shooting Spells With Finger Guns In Immortals Of Aveum

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re talking about Emily’s continuing adventures in Baldur’s Gate and David’s adventures in Immortals of Aveum.

This week on the show:

Emily’s obsession with Baldur’s Gate 3 continues

David’s been playing Immortals of Aveum and the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including:

Sea of Stars

Goodbye Volcano High

Capybro

Elon Sim

and more!

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

See you again next week!