The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Every Single Episode In One Place

If you’ve been looking for back episodes of The Kotaku Australia Podcast, look no further. Here, you’ll find every single episode of our show, arranged in chronological order for your listening pleasure. Don’t forget: if you’d prefer a video version of this podcast, you can find every single episode over on our YouTube channel right here.

The Kotaku Australia Podcast is a weekly video game podcast with hosts David Smith and Ruby Innes. It’s a laid-back, friendly, funny, approachable show about games and why we love them. Every week, we discuss the games we’ve been playing and the ones arriving in the week ahead that we think you should know about. Each episode is typically around 30 minutes long, though sometimes we do go longer when we’ve got something we really want to talk about.

The Kotaku Australia Podcast is uploaded at 12 PM AEST every Friday, so you can wind down the week with us. We’ll update this page each week to include the latest episode.

The show is a companion piece to our column This Week In Games Australia, which goes up every Monday morning. In a way, The Kotaku Australia Podcast becomes a sneak peek at what’s to come in Monday’s column!

Episode 14: Redfall, Cars With Legs, And A Joe Biden Dating Sim

Running time: 33:17

Games discussed: Redfall, What The Car, Love Love Joe Biden: The Joe Biden Dating Simulator

Synopsis:

Ruby’s daily allocation of one (1) banana gets upgraded for good behaviour

Ruby tells us about how good and weird What The Car is, and why you should play it

David takes exactly zero pleasure in tearing Redfall a new one

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Lego 2K Drive, Humanity, Wresltequest, Tin Hearts, and (checks notes) Love Love Joe Biden: The Joe Biden Dating Simulator.

Episode 13: Better Living Through Lightsabers

Running time: 34:51

Games discussed: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Honkai Star Rail

Synopsis:

Ruby becomes the new Queen of Hyrule

David tells us about the time he saw Klee at the airport

Ruby tells us why Honkai Star Rail is taking over her life (and receives an unexpected guest)

David’s been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and very much enjoying himself

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Darkest Dungeon 2, Local News with Cliff Rockside, and, yes, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Episode 12: You’ve Got A Rat Sword, Don’t You?

Running time: 47:00

Games discussed: Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, Trinity Trigger

Synopsis:

Ruby is BACK and none of you are safe

Ruby’s been playing Trinity Trigger

A spirited impression of the characters in Trinity Trigger

David’s been hopelessly addicted to Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Ruby gets very excited about Bare Butt Boxing

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Redfall, Showgunners, Killbug, Magic Toenail and many more!

Episode 11: Ruby’s Are Asleep, Post David (And Galaxy!)

Running time: 31:00

Games discussed: Minecraft Legends, Dead Island 2

Special Guest: Stephanie August aka Galaxy

Synopsis:

Ruby is GONE. She is MISSING, presumed DEAD (she is on holiday, I’m being dramatic)

Stephanie August aka Galaxy is our guest! – Galaxy’s been playing Farthest Frontier while travelling for work, and it’s been devouring her entire life

David’s been busy with review titles this week, diving into both Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2!

We discover a startling secret about Galaxy and her incredibly impressive degree.

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Re:Fresh, Roots of Pacha and many more!

Episode 10: Atreus, Monkey Boy And Tax Payer

Running time: 48:45

Games discussed: God of War 2018, Apple Arcade

Synopsis:

David is BACK and Ruby is ALSO HERE (and furious).

David has been mostly playing mobile games because he’s been on holiday, and tells us about Castle Crumble and his long-time obsession with Mini Motorways.

Ruby becomes the last person on earth to realise that God of War 2018 rocks, actually

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends, Tin Hearts, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Coffee Talk 2, Horizon: Forbidden West – Burning Shores, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, and devote several minutes to HAELE 3D Feet Poser Lite, whether you want to hear about that or not.

Episode 9: David’s Are Asleep, Post Ruby

Running time: 46:09

Games discussed: Resident Evil 4 Remake, Metroid Prime Remake, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, PowerWash Simulator

Special guests: Joel Duscher and Jackson Baly, the sweet gamer boyfriends of Thumb Cramps!

Synopsis:

David is GONE but Ruby is STILL HERE and we are joined by Joel Duscher and Jackson Baly, the sweet gamer boyfriends of Thumb Cramps! Joel is playing Resident Evil 4 Remake and Metroid Prime Remake, Jackson is “replaying” Breath of the Wild, and Ruby is playing Powerwash Simulator!

Episode 8: Little Billy Is Stuck In The Well

Running time: 38:32

Games discussed: Dredge, Wylde Flowers

Synopsis:

David gushes about one of his potential GOTY’s, indie horror game Dredge from New Zealand studio Black Salt Games

Ruby has fallen madly in love with a werewolf, which exist in a game she has fallen madly in love with: Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock.

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Crab Champions, Meet Your Maker, Moviehouse: The Film Studio Tycoon, Across the Valley VR, and more!

Episode 7: The Padlock Gubbin Belongs In Jail

Running time: 40:58

Games discussed: Diablo IV, Gubbins

Synopsis:

David reports in on the Diablo IV early access beta and his feelings on how its feeling so far.

Ruby is in the grip of a crippling obsession with Gubbins, a new word game on iOS by Australian legends Studio Folly.

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Dredge. 9 Years of Shadows. Terra Nil. The Last Worker. All this, and a tiny little game no one’s ever heard of called The Last of Us arrives on the PC at long last.

Episode 6: Ruby’s Wilding Out

Running time: 34:07

Games discussed: Resident Evil 4 Remake, Sea of Thieves, Wild Hearts final review

Synopsis:

David’s been loving the Resident Evil 4 remake demo, and is extremely hype for Sea of Thieves’ new quality-of-life update

Ruby’s been wilding out in both the chill Aussie farming RPG Wydle Flowers and Wild Hearts

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Resident Evil 4, Tchia, Storyteller, Deceive Inc, Omen of Sorrow, Mr Saitou and more!

Episode 5: The True Meaning Of Hootnanny

Running time: 37:26

Games discussed: Destiny 2: Lightfall, Paranormasight

Special guests: Aunty Donna

Synopsis:

Ruby’s been playing Paranormasight

David takes us through his experience with Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Bayonetta Origins, Anno 1800: Console Edition, Backbeat, Forest Cathedral, The Dark Pictures: Switchback and more!

Also: More special guests! This week, the boys from Aunty Donna take a break from promoting the new Dungeons & Dragons movie to talk about their favourite games.

Episode 4: Get In The EVA, Kirby

Running time: 28:59

Games discussed: Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, PSVR 2 launch titles

Special Guest: AEW legend and one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens

Synopsis:

Ruby’s been playing Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe

David gives us an update on the PSVR 2 games he’s enjoyed the most so far

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, and why Melon Journey, despite its title, is not a f**k game.

Also: a special guest! AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens drops in to chat about his favourite games!

Episode 3: I Met God And He Sold Me These Pokemon Cards

Running time: 26:23

Games discussed: Like A Dragon: Ishin!!, Slime Rancher 2

Synopsis:

David’s been obsessed with Like A Dragon: Ishin, an instant classic the Yakuza/Like A Dragon series

Ruby tell us why you should play Slime Rancher 2

Episode 2: David And Ruby Reflect On Their Mistakes

Running time: 22:12

Games discussed: Wild Hearts, Metroid Prime Remastered

Synopsis:

Ruby’s been loving Wild Hearts

David’s been going insane over Metroid Prime Remastered

Plus, what we’re excited for in the week ahead!

Episode 1: David, What Is A Video Game?

Running time: 21:57

Games discussed: The Sims 4, Ghost of Tsushima

Synopsis:

David and Ruby have been playing older games in lieu of the new titles they’re supposed to be reviewing.

Ruby’s back on her Sims 4 BS

David’s been running amok in Ghost of Tsushima

Thanks for checking out The Kotaku Australia Podcast! Don’t forget to give us a follow on your favourite podcast app of choice so you never miss an episode. If you like the show and feel as though you’d like to leave us a review, that would be hugely appreciated as it really does help us out.