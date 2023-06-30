‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Oh To Be A Little Rover Delivering Packages On Mars

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: June 30, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:david smith
emily spindlerfinal fantasy xvimars first logisticspodcaststeam next festthe kotaku australia podcast
Oh To Be A Little Rover Delivering Packages On Mars
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, dreaming of being a little rover doing chores on Mars.

This week on the show:

  • David’s been playing the Melbourne-made Mars First Logistics and having a grand old time
  • Resident super-fan Emily has finally gotten her paws on Final Fantasy XVI and has a LOT to talk about
  • And we run through our favourite games from Steam Next Fest, including Wood & WeatherJumplight Odyssey and more!

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including Forklift Simulator (hell yeah), GYLT and Garlic.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.