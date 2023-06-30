Oh To Be A Little Rover Delivering Packages On Mars

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, dreaming of being a little rover doing chores on Mars.

This week on the show:

David’s been playing the Melbourne-made Mars First Logistics and having a grand old time

Resident super-fan Emily has finally gotten her paws on Final Fantasy XVI and has a LOT to talk about

And we run through our favourite games from Steam Next Fest, including Wood & Weather, Jumplight Odyssey and more!

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including Forklift Simulator (hell yeah), GYLT and Garlic.

