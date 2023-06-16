Taking The Idiot Savant Perk

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, welcoming ANOTHER special guest and frequent Kotaku AU contributor, Ben Veress!

This week on the show:

Ben is here! If you’ve ever scored a deal from one of our bargain guides on Kotaku Australia, you have Ben and his fellow deals warlocks to thank for it.

We chat about Summer Game Fest and our highlights from an intense week of showcases and trailers, including Starfield, Fable, Alan Wake 2 and more!

And we chat through next week’s biggest release: Final Fantasy XVI. Ben is very excited about it.

