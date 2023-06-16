‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Taking The Idiot Savant Perk

Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, welcoming ANOTHER special guest and frequent Kotaku AU contributor, Ben Veress!

This week on the show:

  • Ben is here! If you’ve ever scored a deal from one of our bargain guides on Kotaku Australia, you have Ben and his fellow deals warlocks to thank for it.
  • We chat about Summer Game Fest and our highlights from an intense week of showcases and trailers, including Starfield, Fable, Alan Wake 2 and more!

And we chat through next week’s biggest release: Final Fantasy XVI. Ben is very excited about it.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

