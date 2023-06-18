This Week In Games Australia: Final Fantasy XVI Arrives At Last

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, there is one game that will dominate the conversation and that’s Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix’s very different take on the FF format launches this week, a darker, gritter tale than perhaps any other game in the series to date. I said on the podcast last week that there’s something special about a mainline Final Fantasy launch. Whether you’re a fan or not, the series’ stature is such that it feels like launch day should also be a public holiday.

The rest of the week is quieter as a result, as publishers and indies alike clear the deck, but there are still a brave few, like Crash Team Rumble and Aliens: Dark Descent, willing to try their luck.

June 20

Aliens Dark Descent (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Crash Team Rumble (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Last Hero of Nostalgia (PS5, NS)

June 22

Dr Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Forever Skies (PC)

Mars First Logistics (PC)

June 23

Sonic Origins Plus (PS5, XSX, NS, PC. PS4, XBO)