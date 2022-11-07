Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Exclusivity Only Runs Six Months

Following the latest series of info dumps and interviews, Sony may have just let slip the biggest news of all: Final Fantasy XVI will only be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months. PC owners rejoice.

That’s according to a new PS5 “Play Like Never Before” sizzle reel posted on YouTube ahead of the holiday 2022 season. As spotted by Wario64, one section includes a subtitle that reads, “Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months.” That would seem to imply that the game could be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store or Steam by the end of 2023 at the earliest, or more likely, the start of 2024. It’s unclear if this means an Xbox Series X/S version might also be a possibility down the line.

Final Fantasy VII Remake followed a similar route. While the PS4 version of the game remained a Sony exclusive, the PS5 version made it to Epic Games Store six months later, nearly to the day. Prior to that, Final Fantasy XV and Kingdom Hearts III both took a year or longer to hit PC. Having reason to believe that Final Fantasy XVI will swiftly make it to PC should also bring solace to fans who still haven’t managed to get their hands on Sony’s hard-to-find new-gen console.

Of course, trailers have been wrong about PS5 exclusivity before. A Demon’s Souls remake trailer in 2020 claimed the game, originally a PS3 exclusive, would come to other platforms in addition to PS5. Sony later corrected the record, attributing the mistake to human error. Two years later, the game hasn’t been ported anywhere else.

Sony and Square Enix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Final Fantasy XVI’s developers previously confirmed that the game is already 95 per cent done, with a final release date expected to be revealed alongside a new trailer before the end of the year.