Preorders For Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV Are Quite Cheap Right Now

We’re currently in the midst of the eBay Plus Weekend sale, and we’ve spotted that Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV are all going rather cheap ahead of their respective launches in June. The discount — about 30 to 35 per cent off their respective RRPs of $109.95 and $114.95 — is one of the more significant preorder price drops we’ve seen in a while.

As we mentioned, these deals are part of the eBay Plus Weekend sale, which is running until May 28, and come via The Gamesmen. There is a slight catch – you’ll need to use the attached promo codes to get these prices, which are only available to eBay Plus members. If you’re new to eBay Plus, you can get a free 30-day trial but returning customers will need to pay a $4.99 per month membership fee.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI – $79.52 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $114.95)

Street Fighter 6

We’ve done our usual cheapest copies round-ups for Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV, and those eBay Plus prices are currently the lowest running. The only place doing them better are Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape, which are both offering the PS5 edition of SF6 for $75 and FF XVI for $79.

Times are tough, money’s tight, and we all still want to buy ourselves a video game from time to time. We gotta save a buck where we can.

Street Fighter 6 is out on the PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S from June 2. Diablo IV launches on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and Windows PC, on June 6. Final Fantasy XVI launches for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

