Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy XVI In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Well, friends, Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released on June 22 and we are hyped. Thanks to the recent FFXVI-dedicated State of Play, we now know plenty about the next instalment, from its story to its new hybrid model combat system and all the different types of boss battles.

FFXVI is set in Valisthea and revolves around the epic life of Clive Rosfield, Shield of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria and one of the few Eikon wielders in the world. For those unfamiliar, Eikons are mythological beings with tremendous power that can be summoned by what’s called a Dominant.

Clive is part of the ruling family of Rosaria, but when his younger brother, Joshua, reveals he is the Phoenix’s Dominant, Clive is passed over as the Royal lineage’s successor. From what we know about the plot so far, we visit different periods in Clive’s life and learn early on how Joshua loses control of the Phoenix Eikon, resulting in devastating consequences.

Upon launch, Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with no ports coming until much later.

Where to buy Final Fantasy XVI for cheap in Australia?

Before we get started, every preordered version of the game will land you some special in-game bonuses, the Gil Boost Accessory: Cait Sith Charm and the Braveheart Weapon. As far as we know, there’s no other way to attain the items outside of preordering, so make sure you grab ’em while you can.

Gorilla Gaming currently has the cheapest price available, offering $77 (down from $114.95). However, you’ll have to pay a minimum $5 delivery fee to have it posted to you.

Last week, Kotaku Australia Editor, David, alerted you all to the fact that Amazon Australia has the next cheapest preorder price for Final Fantasy XVI at $77.99 with free delivery. That’s probably the cheapest you’ll see the upcoming Final Fantasy game drop to, so it’s worth nabbing. From there, JB Hi-Fi follows with $89 and Big W with $94.

Here are the cheapest copies of Final Fantasy XVI:

Next is the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a copy of the game (of course), a map of Valisthea and a steelbook case. At the moment, only three Aussie retailers are offering the Deluxe Edition, with the cheapest being Gorilla Gaming. The only thing is that Gorilla Gaming doesn’t have any preorder bonuses going right now.

JB Hi-Fi is offering an exclusive bonus where you’ll receive the Realms of Valisthea patches when you preorder. However, it’s only valid for online deliveries. EB Games might not offer some fancy patches, but it does have its very own limited edition steelbook cover featuring Clive Rosfield.

You can preorder the Deluxe Edition below:

Since Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 exclusive for now, if you’re a PC gamer, you’re going to have to bite the bullet and grab one if you’re hoping to play it ahead of next year. Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and EB Games are all offering PS5 bundles that include a copy of Final Fantasy XVI. Amazon Australia is offering its bundle for $904, which is just that smidge cheaper than EB Games.

You can buy Final Fantasy XVI as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in Australia on June 22, 2023.