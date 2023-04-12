How To Watch The Final Fantasy XVI State Of Play In AU/NZ

PlayStation has announced a State of Play dedicated to showcasing new gameplay for Square Enix’s next addition to the FinFanFran(chise), Final Fantasy XVI.

The next entry in the long-running RPG series is looking to be a bombastic one, with Clive the Emo Boy fighting all sorts of weird baddies in order to protect his Soft Tiny Little Baby Boy Brother Joshua. Honestly, it looks like it’s going to be just as silly and intense as the Boy Band Bonanza that was FFXV, and I’m here for it.

In the build-up to the June 22nd release, PlayStation has decided to go ahead and show off a whole 20 minutes of gameplay for Final Fantasy XVI in a very special State of Play. But when the HECK can you watch it? Well, that’s what we’re here for.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

When is the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

Thankfully, we have moved away from the wretchedness that was Daylight Savings, meaning that there aren’t a million different timezones going at once in Australia. Here’s when you can watch the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play in Australian and New Zealand times:

NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS, ACT

Friday, April 14th at 7:00 a.m. AEST

NT, SA

Friday, April 14th at 6:30 a.m. ACST

WA

Friday, April 14th at 5:00 a.m. AWST

NZ

Friday, April 14th at 9:00 a.m. NZST

Where can one watch the darn thing?

The FFXVI State of Play will be streaming on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch accounts.

What should I expect from the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

I could be a smartarse here and say “Final Fantasy, probably”, but they’ve actually given us a rough idea of what we can expect from the upcoming broadcast! My plans of goofing around have been foiled!

According to the PlayStation Blog post announcing the livestream, fans should expect “details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers”.