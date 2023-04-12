‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
How To Watch The Final Fantasy XVI State Of Play In AU/NZ

Ruby Innes

Published 2 mins ago: April 12, 2023 at 1:24 pm -
Filed to:final fantasy
Image: SIE / Square Enix

PlayStation has announced a State of Play dedicated to showcasing new gameplay for Square Enix’s next addition to the FinFanFran(chise), Final Fantasy XVI.

The next entry in the long-running RPG series is looking to be a bombastic one, with Clive the Emo Boy fighting all sorts of weird baddies in order to protect his Soft Tiny Little Baby Boy Brother Joshua. Honestly, it looks like it’s going to be just as silly and intense as the Boy Band Bonanza that was FFXV, and I’m here for it.

In the build-up to the June 22nd release, PlayStation has decided to go ahead and show off a whole 20 minutes of gameplay for Final Fantasy XVI in a very special State of Play. But when the HECK can you watch it? Well, that’s what we’re here for.

When is the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

Thankfully, we have moved away from the wretchedness that was Daylight Savings, meaning that there aren’t a million different timezones going at once in Australia. Here’s when you can watch the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play in Australian and New Zealand times:

NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS, ACT

Friday, April 14th at 7:00 a.m. AEST

NT, SA

Friday, April 14th at 6:30 a.m. ACST

WA

Friday, April 14th at 5:00 a.m. AWST

NZ

Friday, April 14th at 9:00 a.m. NZST

Where can one watch the darn thing?

The FFXVI State of Play will be streaming on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch accounts.

What should I expect from the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

I could be a smartarse here and say “Final Fantasy, probably”, but they’ve actually given us a rough idea of what we can expect from the upcoming broadcast! My plans of goofing around have been foiled!

According to the PlayStation Blog post announcing the livestream, fans should expect “details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers”.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

