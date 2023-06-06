‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The RSPCA Is Dressing Dogs Up In Final Fantasy Cosplay, In Case You Needed A Jolt Of Dopamine

Ky Stewart

Published 31 mins ago: June 6, 2023 at 3:12 pm -
Filed to:cosplay
dog cosplaydogsfinal fantasyfinal fantasy xvisydney
The RSPCA Is Dressing Dogs Up In Final Fantasy Cosplay, In Case You Needed A Jolt Of Dopamine
Image: Final Fantasy / PlayStation

If you live in Sydney (you’re going to wish you did after this), you need to start preparing yourself for potentially the cutest thing you’ll ever feast your eyes upon: dogs cosplaying as mighty beasts from Final Fantasy XVI.

Yes, that’s right. Real-life pooches dressing up in fabulous outfits inspired by Final Fantasy.

RSPCA NSW has teamed up with Final Fantasy to celebrate the launch of Final Fantasy XVI by showing off our furry friends in a cosplay event called Paws of Valisthea. I’m already obsessed with this.

final fantasy xvi dog cosplay
Image: Supplied

The event pays homage to Final Fantasy XVI’s ever-so-loyal and fearless companion, Torgal, who is the goodest boy and travels through a dark journey with Clive.

When I think of Final Fantasy, the last thing I would think of is dogs cosplaying as the mighty beasts from the game, but apparently, that’s exactly what RSCPA NSW thinks of.

For those entering your pooches and dressing them up in custom Eikon costumes designed by MissTwisted, there are a bunch of doggy treats and prizes to be won. For humans, you could snag copies of the new Final Fantasy XVI game (upon release) and, for the best-dressed pup, you’ll win a PS5 console. That’s a pretty big prize just for having a cute, beastly dog.

RSPCA NSW will also be there to accept donations and with several adoptable rescue dogs that will probably convince you to buy seven of them when they give you puppy dog eyes.

That’s not all, though, because a bunch of local steamers like Bajo, IamFallFromGrace and MopGarden will be hosting charity livestreams of Final Fantasy XVI to continue the support of the work that RSPCA NSW does.

If you want to see all the dolled-up pooched in real-time, the Paws of Valisthea event will take place at the iconic Darlo Bar on Saturday, 17 June from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All attendees are encouraged to take part in the event and dress up their dogs inspired by Final Fantasy XVI’s Eikons.

To register interest, head over to the event page.

It’s certainly one of the most bizarre, yet most adorable, gaming collabs I’ve seen.

Final Fantasy XVI launches for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Only recently starting in the journalism scene, Ky has already covered a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and lifestyle. Ky has previously written for Star Observer, 2GB, Grapeshot, Our Songlines and PEDESTRIAN.TV. They are also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is incredibly passionate about social advocacy for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ peoples and where pop culture intersects into these communities.

In their spare time, Ky loves to read every book they can and listen to their precious vinyl collection.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.