What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, gang. We’ve made it through another week.

As is our Friday arvo custom around here on Kotaku Australia, crack a beverage of your choice and gather round as we sort out our weekend gaming schedules.

For me this weekend, I am definitely playing more Mars First Logistics. You might have heard me talk a bit about it on the podcast this week. Made by a small studio here in Melbourne, it is absolutely on my GOTY shortlist. Such a clever, considered, well-designed little game. Highly recommend if you’re on PC.

When I asked Emily what she was playing this weekend, she sighed heavily and said “I’m so predictable.” She’s going to be playing Final Fantasy XVI, the game that has her heart and soul at the moment, and trying to reclaim her viccy royale crown in Fortnite with friends. She tells me she hopes to get some Mars First time in as well.

But that’s just us. How about you? Let us know in the comments what you’re planning.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As ever, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.