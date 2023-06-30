‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, gang. We’ve made it through another week.

As is our Friday arvo custom around here on Kotaku Australia, crack a beverage of your choice and gather round as we sort out our weekend gaming schedules.

For me this weekend, I am definitely playing more Mars First Logistics. You might have heard me talk a bit about it on the podcast this week. Made by a small studio here in Melbourne, it is absolutely on my GOTY shortlist. Such a clever, considered, well-designed little game. Highly recommend if you’re on PC.

When I asked Emily what she was playing this weekend, she sighed heavily and said “I’m so predictable.” She’s going to be playing Final Fantasy XVI, the game that has her heart and soul at the moment, and trying to reclaim her viccy royale crown in Fortnite with friends. She tells me she hopes to get some Mars First time in as well.

But that’s just us. How about you? Let us know in the comments what you’re planning.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As ever, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia.

  • Me and the missus are slowly working out way through Diablo 4. It’s a very confusing game, in that I don’t know if I really like it or not. But, I’m really digging the story, and that alone can keep me going. Will I be ready to jump into a fresh character right afterwards? That, I am not sure.

  • Volcano Process will be high on my list.

    It’s also time to check out what’s changed with Brotato for the 1.0 release, and pulling up Above Snakes again now that some of the launch issues have worked themselves out.

    In between I will wrestling Hearthstone, at least for my dailies, which has managed to drag me back in again.



