What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, we made it to the second last working weekend in December.

Naturally, with Saturday approaching, we must now ask ourselves the week’s most important question: What are you playing this weekend?

For me, it’s going to be No Work Weekend. That means whatever I’m playing, I’m playing with friends, and expressly for fun. I want to check out the new Sea of Thieves update. With the scourge of blunderbombs now nerfed into oblivion, maybe we can properly kick this PVP mode into high gear. We’re also going hard on Darktide, a game that makes my graphics card cry but is also incredible fun with a full squad of four. I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a 40K game this much.

Ruby tells me she’ll be playing High on Life, a game full of weird little guys, which means it is extremely up her alley. She’s written about it already, but I’m sure you’ll hear more next week.

And with that, over to you. What are you playing this weekend? With the year’s major releases behind us, are you picking through the best new releases or going back to something from earlier in the year? Whittling down the list of unplayed games on your Steam account? Going outside and staring directly into the sun? Let us know in the comments down below!

That’s it for us this week! As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week — we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday — for the last full week of 2022.

Cheers.