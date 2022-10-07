What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week down, friends. Time to get our weekends in order.

For a few of you, I expect the answer to the question “What are you playing this weekend?” will be Line Simulator at PAX Aus. The biggest show on the Australian games calendar has rolled around again, and we’ll be there all weekend covering the action from the ground. Any plans I had to dive back into Overwatch 2 are on hold until next week.

But what about you? Are you making the pilgrimage to the show? If you are, and you see Ruby and I wandering about, please say hello! We’d love to meet you. If you’re not heading along this year, what’s on for the weekend? Gonna try Overwatch 2? Clear out the backlog a little? Let us know in the comments, we always like hearing what you’re up to.

As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.