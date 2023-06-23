Emily Spindler, Bog Witch And Final Fantasy Enjoyer

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, welcoming a brand new friend and colleague to the show!

This week on the show:

A new host! A new friend! Our new reporter Emily Spindler joins the show, and we’re so lucky to have her.

We discuss my time with Final Fantasy XVI at great length because it turns out Emily is an FF superfan and had questions for me

And then we chat through some of next week’s games, like AEW Fight Forever, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End and Crime O’Clock.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!