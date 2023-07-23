This Week In Games Australia: Remnant II, Double Dragon, Beary Arms, And More

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the week ahead.
This week, it’s another strong showing for the indies. The anticipated RPG shooter Remnant II launches this week — incredible news for fans of the original, which has built a dedicated cult following on PC. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also becomes the first game in PlayStation’s storied series of platformers to make the leap to PC (enjoy, it rocks).
Other games to keep on your radar this week: Space Cat Tactics, The Banished Vault, Double Dragon Gaiden, Rightfully Beary Arms, The Expanse: A Telltale Series and Disney Illusion Island (remember that one? The Disney-themed Metroidvania? Yep, that’s out this week).
As always, if you’d like a preview of this column every week, tune into The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays!
Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.
