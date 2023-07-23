This Week In Games Australia: Remnant II, Double Dragon, Beary Arms, And More

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the week ahead.

This week, it’s another strong showing for the indies. The anticipated RPG shooter Remnant II launches this week — incredible news for fans of the original, which has built a dedicated cult following on PC. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also becomes the first game in PlayStation’s storied series of platformers to make the leap to PC (enjoy, it rocks).

Other games to keep on your radar this week: Space Cat Tactics, The Banished Vault, Double Dragon Gaiden, Rightfully Beary Arms, The Expanse: A Telltale Series and Disney Illusion Island (remember that one? The Disney-themed Metroidvania? Yep, that’s out this week).

As always, if you’d like a preview of this column every week, tune into The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays!

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

July 24

Space Cats Tactics (PC)

July 25

Crimson Tactics: The Rise of the White Banner (PC)

Hogwarts Legacy (NS)

Mr. Run and Jump (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Remnant II (PS5, XSX, PC)

The Banished Vault (PC

The Black Pepper Crew (PC)

The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors (PC)

Whispers in the West (PC)

July 26

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC)

Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains (PC)

July 27

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5, NS)

Let’s School (PC)

Lunacy: Saint Rhodes (PC)

Project Sphinx (PC)

Rightfully, Beary Arms (PC)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

July 28

Arcadian Atlas (PC)

Birth (XSX, XBO)

Delivery Inc. (PC)

Disney Illusion Island (NS)

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure (iOS)

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (PC)

July 29

The Sinking of the Dream Chaser (PC)