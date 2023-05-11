Consider This: You Are A Little Bear With Many Different Guns

We’ve seen a squirrel with a gun, we’ve seen a turnip with a gun. Hell, we’ve even seen a Kirby with a gun. It only makes sense that we are as many little creatures as possible, and now we’re slapping a blicky in the paws of a wittle teddy bear in Rightfully, Beary Arms.

Rightfully, Beary Arms is a bullet hell roguelite developed by Daylight Basement Studio. You play as Beary, a little bear that likes to fight. You have a whole lot of weapons, but they have all gone missing throughout the galaxy, so you’ve gotta go get them back. Take a look for yourself.

In classic roguelite fashion, Rightfully, Beary Arms sees you partaking in runs through dungeons, up until your untimely demise. Each run will see you finding new weapons and keeping them after you die, with said weapons ranging from a realistic Soviet-inspired Mosin Nagant, all the way to a cat that fires rainbow lasers.

As well, growing stronger throughout a run also means that enemies will grow stronger as well. You as the players will choose not only your own upgrades to Beary, but you’ll also choose upgrades for your enemies and ways to make the run more difficult. These are split up into RunTimes and Calamities.

RunTimes are upgrades for Beary that include things like health packs including an extra heart, a higher chance of less enemy waves in a run, and so on. These upgrades only exist in a single run, though.

Calamities, on the other hand, exist purely to make your freakin’ life a living hell. You can choose if an enemy faction gains a new enemy, if health packs become less frequent, and other inconveniences. This way, you can choose whether you want a giant douche or a turd sandwich, y’know?

Rightfully, Beary Arms releases into early access on July 28th of this year, and you can wishlist it on Steam here.