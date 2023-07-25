Ubisoft Clarifies Accounts With Purchased Games Won’t Be Deleted

After causing an uproar due to closing inactive accounts, Ubisoft has clarified that Ubisoft Connect accounts will only be deleted if they have no purchased games.

In a statement shared with PC Gamer, a Ubisoft spokesperson confirmed that accounts that “include purchased PC games are not eligible for deletion,” and that they have never deleted accounts that have been inactive for less than four years. The Ubisoft Support page has also been updated to note that: “Accounts tied to an active Ubisoft subscription, or PC games that have been purchased from the Ubisoft store, are not eligible for deletion.”

Ubisoft came under fire recently after Twitter user AntiDRM received an email notifying them that their account had been deemed inactive, and would be permanently deleted within 30 days if they didn’t log in. The official Ubisoft Support Twitter account responded, and said they, “certainly do not want you to lose access to your games.” Their responses to other complaints on Twitter regarding this process didn’t seem to clarify that accounts with purchased games were exempt from the process, though.

You can read Ubisoft’s full statement regarding inactive account closures below:

“For many years now, we have implemented our account deletion process in compliance with the requirements of the GDPR (Article 5.1.e on the obligation to limit the data retention period). Our policies are aligned with legal requirements and with the standards of the industry. This measure also acts as a protection for our players against fraud.

[Ubisoft Connect] Account deletion follows a very strict process. As such, we take into consideration the 4 following criteria before an account is deleted:

The gaming activity of the account since its creation

The account’s libraries: accounts that include purchased PC games are not eligible for deletion

The duration of inactivity of the account, meaning the last login to our ecosystem (including from Ubisoft games on Steam and other platforms)

In practice, as of today, we have never deleted accounts that have been inactive for less than 4 years

The existence of an active subscription tied to the account.

In any case, before the deletion is permanent, three emails are sent to the player over a 30-day period offering to restore their account. In addition, if the user tries to log in during the 30-day window, they will automatically receive a warning and a link to reactivate their account.”

It looks like your purchased games on Ubisoft Connect are safe (for now).