Unhinged Baldur’s Gate 3 Villain Is Voiced By Lady Dimitrescu Voice Actress

Upcoming fantasy role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 just released a character trailer for a villainous new big bad character who’s quite likely to take the internet by storm just like Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu. Why? Because she’s played by the same voice actress and seems to have that certain chaotic dommy mommy energy that makes players want to witness her succeed at their expense.

Orin the Red, played by Maggie Robertson, serves as one of BG3’s “unholy evil triumvirate” alongside fellow big bads General Ketheric Thorm (played by J.K. Simmons) and Lord Enver Gortash (Jason Isaacs). In what can only be described as the polar opposite of the now infamous BG3 bear-mance shapeshifting scene between vampire Astarion and druid Halsin, Orin uses her shapeshifting ability for evil to violently take on the forms of your companions. Like we’re talking the limbs snapping the wrong way like glowsticks and flesh disintegrating like ash in the wind kind of shapeshifting. Basically, she’s got all the makings of RE8’s towering baddie but if she was a transforming knife pervert. You can see what I mean below.

Larian Studios

“Orin is affectionately unhinged. You don’t know when she’s going to pop up. You don’t know in what form she’s going to be,” Robertson said in the trailer. “She is incredibly tricksy and uses all of her wiles to get what she wants.”

In the video, Robertson shared that one of the physical aspects of Orin that she wanted to bring forward in her motion-captured performance of the character was her relationship with her blades, a relationship she describes as “very intimate.” Apparently, Orin views her relationship with her blades as “real and personified,” whatever that means. All I know is Orin has no qualms about sneaking little tastes of her blood-covered blades. Girl dinner has never been this unholy.

“Orin is a very disturbing figure in Baldur’s Gate 3. She really takes the players on quite a journey so I hope that they sit back and enjoy the ride and let me know all of their terrifying thoughts,” the actress concluded.

I hope Roberson is prepared to witness yet another round of thirsty tweets for her video game characters, because this is how you get thirsty tweets for your video game characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 3 on PC, September 6 for PlayStation 5, and at an unspecified later date for Xbox Series X/S.