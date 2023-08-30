Armored Core VI Players Are Creating Cursed Hello Kitty, Akira, And Kirby Inspired Mechs

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has already been praised for the sheer level of mech customisation, but players are taking it to another level with cosmetic paint and decals to resemble Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, and even…Hello Kitty? Less than a week since launch, players have begun sharing their custom ACs online – with a mixed bag of very cool and very cursed paint jobs.

Of course, plenty of Armored Core VI custom paint and decal designs are paying homage to other iconic mechs across popular culture – with X (formerly Twitter) user @BruunoAsking sharing their purple and green Evangelion Unit 01-inspired AC. @chronokatan also shared their RX-78-2 Gundam paint job to X, with the iconic blue, red, white, and yellow design.

One of the most iconic Armored Core VI custom designs going around though is the girlypop Hello Kitty AC, which is completely pink and emblazoned in Hello Kitty and Kirby decals. For a game that leans heavily into gritty, mecha-based combat and a grimdark FromSoftware world, Hello Kitty is honestly the most camp (and amazing) design choice to cut through all of the darkness and explosions — I’m here for it.

Other players have shared their pop-culture-inspired builds, including the likes of Kirby, Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza, Batman Beyond, and even Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. Some fans have also created painted builds inspired by Dark Souls Solaire of Astora, Akira, and WALL-E. The sheer level of customisation, even down to cosmetics, available in Armored Core VI is one of its major strengths, and it seems like plenty of fans of the franchise (and newcomers after it lay dormant without a new release for over a decade) are getting stuck right into making their ACs their own. An honourable mention also goes to the Barbie-core AC shared by Reddit user Overgrown_Lurker for again serving the most tonally jarring design for a game like this.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was released last week and has already become FromSoftware’s second-most successful release on Steam by concurrent player numbers (behind Elden Ring, of course). Currently, it’s the fifth top-seller on Steam, beaten by Starfield preorders, CS:GO, Baldur’s Gate 3, and the recently released Sea of Stars.

If mecha combat, customisation to the extreme, or just another fantastic FromSoftware release sounds right up your alley and you’ve yet to grab a copy, we’ve rounded up the cheapest copies of Armored Core VI in Australia so you can get a good deal on the iconic mecha series newest installment.