Baldur’s Gate 3 Technical Issue Averted By Taking Frequent Long Rests, Say Players

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are encouraging others to Long Rest as often as possible to avoid running into bugs while playing Larian’s massive RPG. In a post to Reddit, user Nevile_Lynwood shared that they had noticed an issue with the game partway through Act III, and believed taking a Long Rest whenever possible was the solution.

“Halfway through Act III, and it has become rather obvious that Larian has made a rather weird error with the way they’ve designed the whole narrative progression,” the user said on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, “They have tied a lot of events, companion quests, romances, side characters, and even main story events to you having a Long Rest.” They also suggested that despite frustrations with how the mechanic played out, thematically it made sense to “end a day, reflect on stuff that has happened, and then new stuff happens.”

“Unless you really want to cherish a temporary buff or an elixir, take regular Long Rests, even if you have no need for them,” they said, “Every time there’s a main story progression or a companion development – take a rest.” The user likened taking rests whenever progression occurred to “clearing your email inbox every day,” as opposed to letting them pile up.

Many users also agreed with them, discussing that despite Long Rests in Baldur’s Gate 3 being disincentivised by the loss of any temporary buffs, many triggers were missed by players who forced their party to simply remain awake for obscenely long periods of time. One user also said that the rush to remove the Illithid Parasite due to repeated emphasis on the ticking clock also made them feel like they couldn’t Long Rest often, despite this not being the case.

Image: Larian Studios

User DeusVult181 also said that an “abritrary time limit” felt like it had been imposed on them from the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, and that they avoided Long Rests as a result. “We are going to turn into mind flayers any day now!” “The goblins will attack at any moment!” “I don’t know how much longer my powers will last!” Are these real time limits? Unless you look it up you have no idea. So it makes you not want to long rest in case the game says “whoops 7 long rests is way too much. BAM! You’re a mind flayer now.”

While many agreed with the recommendation to take plenty of Long Rests, other users cautioned going too hard in the other direction to avoid some quests timing out.

Despite this, Neville_Lynwood’s post has many Baldur’s Gate 3 players agreeing that taking the much-needed rests whenever you can is the way to go to ensure any important (or even minor) story triggers aren’t missed. Some users discussed whether this might be an issue that gets tackled in a later quality-of-life patch, although there’s not yet been word on when or what might be patched since the game released in early August.

Despite some hiccups with mechanics, minor bugs, and other issues, reviews from critics and players alike have praised Baldur’s Gate 3 for its sprawling story, true-to-form Dungeons & Dragons gameplay, graphics and character development. In the Kotaku US review of the game, Kenneth Shepard described it as “so much more than a tactical RPG,” and stood out as “s proof that Larian Studios knows how to capture that spirit and develop in pursuit of that feeling,” of freedom of expression. Have you experienced any issues with story triggers or other bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 yet?