Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Removes Cursed Player Choice Bug

Patch #3 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is here, and amongst the RPG’s hefty patch notes which were too big for Steam, players have spotted one particular bug amendment that saw players able to really lean into their Dark Urges – and clearly was being done enough that Larian took notice.

Nestled within the near-novel of notes, there’s an amendment that removes the ability for Baldur’s Gate 3 players to arrange for a coffin to be made for a bereaved couple’s child, murdering the coffin maker, then returning to the parents right after to tell them everything was all sorted. The note includes a humorous comment from Larian, which read, “this was a bug, you monsters.”

The note was spotted and posted to Reddit, with many users commenting that the exploiting of the now-removed bug was likely the doing of Dark Urge players taking their bloodthirst and desire for chaos to the next level. A number of other users who didn’t opt to crush the dreams of grieving parents in Baldur’s Gate 3 noted that they didn’t know there was actually a place or option to order the coffin at all, so at least the fix might have brought some players to a much more wholesome solution in the end.

It’s not the first time Baldur’s Gate 3 players have taken the nuclear (or really, evil) route when it comes to player choices in a game filled to the brim with them, only to find their exploits halted by patches. Another patch put a stop to players putting dead characters into containers and “yeeting” them into a chasm to permanently destroy them – they now float around as a resurrectable Soul Echo as expected instead of disappearing into the void. There’s also, of course, the infamous “Shadow Boxing” speedrun technique which involves murdering Shadowheart and putting her into a crate until the game glitches past most of Act 2. For some reason, players really seem to have a penchant for crimes involving boxes and coffins, although what that says about them, I’m not sure.

Beyond removing what was a deeply unsettling player choice from the game, Baldur’s Gate 3’s most recent major patch also introduces the Magic Mirror to alter your Tav’s appearance and performance improvements in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate.

Lead Image Credit: Larian Studios