Bring A Dog To A Gunfight In New Call Of Duty Battlepass

Call Of Duty has made a very adorable announcement that companion pets are coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 multiplayer – with the upcoming addition of good boy Merlin, who also comes with a new Finishing Move. And for those of you concerned about bringing a dog into the line of fire, don’t worry – Activision has made it abundantly clear that companion pets “cannot be harmed in any way.”

Merlin is one of a number of new features and cosmetics coming to the Call of Duty BlackCell pass (a premium version of the regular battle pass) in Season 5 and was showcased in a new blog post, alongside more details of the honestly amazing hip hop collaboration (Which includes Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg among others as new Operators).

Merlin is a good boy with a big job (featuring his own little earpiece and outfit), and based on the Call of Duty BlackCell Season 5 teaser video shared to Twitter, gets clipped on to your belt to come along for the ride, coming out to pull off a “devastating” Finishing Move that needs to be equipped separately to your Operator. Merlin and other tactical pet companions can be brought along in Modern Warfare 2 in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ modes. As a bonus, Activision promises Merlin brings “the unparalleled benefit of companionship.”

Merlin is paired up with a new Operator coming to Call of Duty too, Shadow Company’s Arthur – who is really serving Daft Punk in his faceless design. Activision’s blog post was lighter on details about Arthur than his dog (honestly, focusing on the more important details) but did share that “the only companion he associates with his second-in-command, a K9 Unit in Merlin.” Arthur is also available through the BlackCell pass.

You can see a brief snippet of Merlin’s Finishing Move at 0:25 in the BlackCell Season 5 trailer below:

The Season 5 Modern Warfare 2 BlackCell pass is likely to set you back around $30 USD (or based on Aussie prices, A$44.95 AUD), and comes with full access to the regular battle pass, 20 tier skips (or 25 on PlayStation), as well as a number of BlackCell exclusive unlocks. The regular battle pass will cost 1,100 CoD points (roughly $14.95 AUD).

While other Tactical Pets were mentioned in the post, only Merlin got a proper reveal, so what other pets we might be able to bring for moral support to the Gulag is a surprise until the new battle pass hits the in-game store soon.