Nicki Minaj Is Coming To Call Of Duty, Barbs Stay Winning

After weeks of rumours, Call of Duty has announced that it’s adding a Nicki Minaj operator to Warzone and Modern Warfare II. Nicki will join Snoop Dogg (who first became a playable Call of Duty character last year) and 21 Savage as part of an in-game celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The operators will be available during Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II Season Five, which kicks off August 2. Because of this addition, and nothing else, I will be playing this game again.

According to a blog post on the official Call of Duty website, you’ll also get free war track packs (songs that play on in-game vehicles’ radios) for logging in four times between August 7 and August 16. The first three days of logins will get you a song from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s respectively, while logging in on the fourth day gets you a weapon blueprint.

Playing as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage will not be free, but it’s unclear how much their respective bundles will cost you. The blog post says that “more information is to come” that will be posted “prior to launch,” so if you’re hoping to get some Roman’s Revenge in Warzone, you might wanna start saving up. I know that I will be downloading Warzone and playing again for the first time in months, solely thanks to Miss Chun-Li.

Plus, an Activision rep confirmed to Kotaku that Nicki Minaj did some voiceover work for her Operator (as did 21 Savage and Snoop).

Image: Activision

At launch, Call of Duty Season 5 will also bring back a Call of Duty 4 map, and add three other new maps for Modern Warfare II, as well as three new modes (Havoc, a multiplayer arena-style mode; large-scale Capture the Flag, and Gunfight variants). As always, the season will add more maps and modes as it progresses.

Warzone will get a special quest for its Vondel map that’s similar to the Traditional Battle Royale Champion’s Quest in Al Mazrah, with a few tweaks detailed in the aforementioned blog post. And two familiar vehicles will join Warzone maps for the first time: the MRAP (a big-ass armored truck) and the dirt bike (self-explanatory).

All of this is well and good, but I’m still focused on the addition of Nicki Minaj. Barbs, rise up.