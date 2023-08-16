Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 Won’t Be As Reveal-Heavy As Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley has told potential viewers excited about his next live trailer parade, Gamescom Opening Night Live, to manage their expectations.

According to an interview Keighley conducted with VGC, this year’s show will mostly feature fresh trailers and updates on projects that have already been announced. Those hoping for a lot of (Xbox Trailer Voice) Werld Premyeer first looks and big reveals, the kind of thing Keigheley’s shows typically trade in, you may come away disappointed.

“This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year,” Keighley told VGC. So there’s still new stuff; it will just be new stuff about games we already know about, which is fine, actually.

Basically, if you’d like to see one last trailer for Armored Core VI, show up. If you were hoping for the surprise reveal of Uncharted 5, stay in bed.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is the second of Keighley’s three major annual events — Summer Game Fest is the first (and most reveal-heavy of the lot), and The Game Awards is the third. ONL has run successfully for several years, with former ESL presenter Melek “m3lly” Balgün as Keighley’s co-host.

Knowing there won’t be many fresh announcements may give you all the go-ahead to sleep through it and catch the VOD in the morning. You’ll need to be up pretty early if you want to see it live — Aussies can catch the show on Thursday, August 23rd, at 3 AM AEST. New Zealand viewers can catch it from 5 AM NZST. We’ll also have a round-up of all the trailers and announcements ready for you after the show.