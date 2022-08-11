Where See Every Gamescom 2022 Livestream In Australian Times

Gamescom 2022 approaches with a rush of press conferences, announcements, and updates on some of the year’s biggest games. This article will be our living list for the 2022 conference, updated as press conferences and livestreams are announced. After such a massive Not-E3 (and because the show is taking a hybrid in-person/remote approach this year), Gamescom may be a slightly quieter show than usual.
But for those who love a trailer showcase, Geoff Keighley will be kicking things off as always with Opening Night Live, so let’s start there.
Gamescom Opening Night Live
The now-traditional opening ceremony of the Gamescom conference is Opening Night Live, a classic Geoff Keighley trailer parade similar to Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards. Expect announcements, developer appearances, and many ‘World Premiere’ voiceovers.
Where: Gamescom on Twitch
When: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Times: ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 4:00 AM AEST
NT, SA 3:30 AM ACST
WA 2:00 AM AWST
NZ 6:00 AM NZST
Gamescom Future Games Show
GamesRadar’s Future Games Show returns after a successful run at Not-E3 in June with a follow-up stream for Gamescom. This stream will be focused on smaller devs and publishers like Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt and others.
Where: GamesRadar on Twitch
When: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Times: ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 4:00 AM AEST
NT, SA 3:30 AM ACST
WA 2:00 AM AWST
NZ 6:00 AM NZST
Xbox Booth Livestream
After its massive Not-E3 presser in June, Xbox won’t be holding a traditional press conference at Gamescom. What it will be doing instead is a lengthy livestream from its booth, with appearances from developers at studios under its sizeable umbrella. Games Xbox has confirmed it will be talking about at the show, and they are:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Age of Empires IV
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- High On Life
- Lies of P
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Legends
- Pentiment
- Planet of Lana
- Sea of Thieves
Where: Xbox on YouTube and Twitch
When:
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 10:00 PM AEST
NT, SA 9:30 PM ACST
WA 8:00 PM AWST
NZ 12:00 AM NZST
