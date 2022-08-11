See Games Differently

Where See Every Gamescom 2022 Livestream In Australian Times

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: August 11, 2022 at 12:06 pm -
Filed to:future games show
gamescomgamescom 2022gamescom opening night livegamescom opening night live 2022Xbox
Where See Every Gamescom 2022 Livestream In Australian Times
Image: Gamescom

Gamescom 2022 approaches with a rush of press conferences, announcements, and updates on some of the year’s biggest games. This article will be our living list for the 2022 conference, updated as press conferences and livestreams are announced. After such a massive Not-E3 (and because the show is taking a hybrid in-person/remote approach this year), Gamescom may be a slightly quieter show than usual.

But for those who love a trailer showcase, Geoff Keighley will be kicking things off as always with Opening Night Live, so let’s start there.

Gamescom Opening Night Live

The now-traditional opening ceremony of the Gamescom conference is Opening Night Live, a classic Geoff Keighley trailer parade similar to Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards. Expect announcements, developer appearances, and many ‘World Premiere’ voiceovers.

Where: Gamescom on Twitch

When: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Times: ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 4:00 AM AEST

NT, SA 3:30 AM ACST

WA 2:00 AM AWST

NZ 6:00 AM NZST

 

Gamescom Future Games Show

GamesRadar’s Future Games Show returns after a successful run at Not-E3 in June with a follow-up stream for Gamescom. This stream will be focused on smaller devs and publishers like Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt and others.

Where: GamesRadar on Twitch

When: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Times: ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 4:00 AM AEST

NT, SA 3:30 AM ACST

WA 2:00 AM AWST

NZ 6:00 AM NZST

 

Xbox Booth Livestream

After its massive Not-E3 presser in June, Xbox won’t be holding a traditional press conference at Gamescom. What it will be doing instead is a lengthy livestream from its booth, with appearances from developers at studios under its sizeable umbrella. Games Xbox has confirmed it will be talking about at the show, and they are:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Grounded 
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • High On Life
  • Lies of P
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Pentiment 
  • Planet of Lana
  • Sea of Thieves

Where: Xbox on YouTube and Twitch

When:

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC 10:00 PM AEST

NT, SA 9:30 PM ACST

WA 8:00 PM AWST

NZ 12:00 AM NZST

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.