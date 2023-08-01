Sailor Moon-Inspired Cosplay Turns Lizzo Into Love And Justice Barbie

Lizzo wore a sequin-spotted pink bodysuit while headlining the Fuji Rock Festival in Naeba, Japan on Sunday, giving life to, she said on stage, her “favourite television show growing up,” Sailor Moon. The bodysuit, made and styled by Venezuelan designer Ruben Isaza and inspired by a popular cosplayer (who asked not to be named), Lizzo’s outfit is an ode to a regular girl who can turn into a hero.

The outfit—bubblegum-pink and predominantly made up of thick-slice ribbons, arranged in an almost heart-shaped birthday present bow around Lizzo—takes cues from Sailor Moon protagonist Usagi Tsukino’s transformation into crime-fighting guardian Sailor Moon. In the 1992 anime, after Usagi issues the command “Moon Prism Power, Make Up!,” a hail of pink ribbons burst forth from a pendant on her chest and snap into the schoolgirl’s battle-ready costume.

That scene solidified “a dream of mine,” Lizzo said on stage before shouting “Moon Prism Power, Make Up!” herself and gleefully twirling around.

“I used to dream about being a Sailor Scout and using love to win,” Lizzo said on Instagram, referencing Sailor Moon’s war cry: “I am the Pretty Guardian, who fights for Love and for Justice!”

“This is an ode to every young person who dreams hard and loves harder,” Lizzo continued.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who recently contributed the opening song “Pink” to the Barbie movie, has extensively spoken of her Sailor Moon fandom, telling CBS News broadcast journalist Gayle King in 2020 she wishes she could swap places with Sailor Moon so that she could also transform. She and her dancers also all wore Sailor Guardian costumes while performing at New Orleans’ Voodoo Fest in 2018. In the name of the Moon, this Barbie will punish you.