PSA: That Limited Edition Starfield Controller Is Back In Stock

Xbox’s limited edition Starfield controller is (at least in my opinion) one of the most beautiful tie-in controllers it’s ever produced. I’m not usually a controller guy, but even I had to cop this one when it first dropped following June’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. It’s styled like a control panel in one of the game’s signature spacecraft, complete with operational guidance and the game’s four-band colourway.

The controller’s first run sold out very quickly, and those who managed to get their hands on one felt pretty lucky indeed. Xbox indicated that it would be a very limited item, a true collectible.

Well, good news for those who missed out: Amazon must have unearthed a few boxes in the back of a warehouse because the Starfield controller is back in stock — and at a bit of a discount. Amazon Australia’s currently got the controller for 10% off, down to $98.95.

These controllers won’t last — they certainly didn’t last time — so head over to Amazon and grab one now before they’re gone again.

If you were hoping to snag a copy of Starfield‘s ultra-expensive Constellation Edition, it seems that EB Games has some of those back in stock as well. You’ll have to part with $500 to secure one, but it will get you up to five days early access to the game before its official launch on September 6.

What do you think of the Starfield controller? Are you as enamoured with it as I am? Let me know in the comments.