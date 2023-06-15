Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Starfield In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome to the Constellation. Starfield is an epic space odyssey, where you’ll sail through the stars and forge your own path in an expansive universe – think Skyrim in space.

Starfield takes place in a time when humans have conquered space exploration. 20 years after a great conflict dubbed, ‘the Colony War’, you’ll play as a silent character who joins the Constellation, a group of space explorers who will later visit around 1,000 planets.

Unsurprisingly, Starfield has a heap of hype behind it, being almost eight years in the making and the biggest game that Bethesda has worked on since Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Xbox has made some hefty promises, from suggesting it will be “Bethesda’s least buggy launch ever” to “one of the most important RPGs ever made“.

When it comes to massive open-world games like Starfield, we almost always expect a long list of bugs to plague the first month or so, which makes this a huge claim. But based off the most recent gameplay footage we’ve caught, Todd Howard’s new baby is looking pretty promising.

From being able to customise your spaceship to look like an animal to an ultra flexible character creator and jet-packing around, there’s a lot to look forward to in September.

Starfield is currently exclusive to Xbox and PC (thanks a lot Microsoft) and due out September 6, so if you want to know where you can grab a copy for cheap, then read on.

Where can you get Starfield for cheap in Australia?

Currently, so the cheapest price you can currently get Starfield for on for both Xbox and PC is with Gorilla Gaming or Mighty Ape at $89. Behind those are Big W and JB Hi-Fi, both offering it for $99.

Preordering the Standard Edition will score you the Old Mars skin pack, which includes the Deep Mining Helmet & Pack, as well as a Laser Cutter.

Where can you get the Starfield Premium Upgrade in Australia?

So what is the Premium Upgrade? That’s a great question.

For an extra $59.95, Xbox players can purchase this add-on, which features the Shattered Space Story Expansion upon the game’s release, up to five days early access, the Constellation Skin Pack (featuring the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack), as well as access to the Starfield digital artbook and soundtrack.

Please keep in mind that the Standard Edition of the game is sold separately, so don’t just eyeball this price and think you’re getting a bargain. You will need to purchase the base game, in addition to this upgrade.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk deals. Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming are also offering the cheapest price for the Xbox edition of the Starfield Premium Upgrade at $55. Following close behind is both JB Hi-Fi and Big W with $59.

Where can you buy the Starfield Collector’s Edition in Australia?

The good stuff! And by that, we mean the goodies. Starfield’s Collector’s Edition is currently available quite widely online, but you might want to be quick because we don’t expect this to linger around for long.

By preordering this limited edition bundle, you’ll be treated to a digital game download, a steelbook case, a Constellation Patch, a Starfield Chronomark Watch and a watch case. And honestly, the space watch is pretty damn sick and among the cooler goodies we’ve seen this year.

You do also get the bonus content that comes with the Premium upgrade as a nice sweetener.

The cheapest price we’ve found on the Starfield Collector’s Edition so far sits at $499 via Big W and JB Hi-Fi. However, JB Hi-Fi will make you pay a delivery fee, so if you’re not about that, it’s worth sticking with Big W or paying that little bit extra and going with Amazon Australia, where you can get free shipping with your order.

Where can you get the limited edition Starfield Xbox Controller in Australia?

Oh man, we didn’t need an excuse to buy another Xbox controller, but here we are. The limited edition controller is characterised by its Constellation-inspired marking over the Xbox button, its bronze D-pad, transparent triggers and two-tone back grips.

This bad boy is currently retailing for $109.95, with the cheapest price located at JB Hi-Fi for $109. However, it’s worth checking out Amazon, which is also offering free shipping in case you don’t feel like leaving your house on launch day.

JB Hi-Fi and Kogan are also stocking the limited edition Starfield wireless headset for $169 while EB Games has it for $169.95.

Starfield will be released on September 6 in Australia and will be available to play on Xbox and PC.