How To Play Starfield Earlier Than Everyone Else

The launch of Starfield is right around the corner, but for those with early access, the release date is closing in fast. Hype continues to build for Bethesda’s next big RPG, with fans picking apart every little detail shared (and leaked) to find out more about what they’re in for when the epic space adventure drops.

While the official release date for Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC is 6 September 2023, players who purchase certain editions of the game can get stuck in from 1 September 2023 — almost a full week prior to everyone else.

If you’re keen to jump into Starfield early access, you can do so by purchasing the Starfield Premium Edition ($169.95 AUD) or Starfield Constellation Edition ($499.95 AUD — although currently sold out in Australia).

Players with either edition will be granted access to the game five days earlier than those who’ve purchased the base game or plan to access it via Xbox Game Pass on launch. Both editions also come with extra DLC, story expansions, skin packs, and access to the digital artbook and soundtrack. The Constellation Edition also comes with physical items, including a steel book display case, constellation patch, chronomark watch and case, and a credit stick with the game code laser-etched into it.

If you’re planning to get a hold of Starfield via an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can purchase the Starfield: Premium Edition Upgrade to score the DLC and early access as well — although much like other Xbox Game Pass games, should you pause or cease your subscription to the service, it’s highly likely your access to the game will also stop.

If you’re looking to get in on the early access action, don’t forget to check our bargain roundup — we’ve collated all the cheapest copies of Starfield in Australia, across all of its editions and upgrades, in one convenient location for you.

Bethesda recently shared global release times for Starfield, which apply to both the full launch, as well as the early access launch — for Australia, players can expect to be able to jump in (if they’ve already pre-downloaded the game) from the morning of 1 September and 6 September respectively.

Accounting for the varying timezones across Australia and New Zealand, here’s what that launch time looks like across the country:

10:00AM AEST (Melbourne/Sydney/Hobart/Canberra/Brisbane)

9:30AM (Adelaide, Darwin)

8:00AM (Perth)

12:00PM (Wellington)

Have you already pre-ordered Starfield? If so, will you be jumping on to early access, or waiting to get a hold of it on the 6 September with the rest of the world? Let us know in the comments.