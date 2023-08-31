‘Long Time Lurker’ Todd Howard Thanks Starfield Reddit Community For Their Support

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has taken to the Starfield subreddit ahead of the game’s early access launch to thank fans for their support, as well as admitting he has been a “long time lurker” of the community.

In the post made to r/Starfield, Howard thanked fans for their passion surrounding the upcoming game. “Hey everyone! Long time lurker here. A quick THANK YOU for your passion and excitement for Starfield. I can remember when this sub started, and as it’s grown, your excitement has fueled all of us at Bethesda,” the post reads, with Howard also describing Starfield fans as “gaming’s smartest fans.”

“Starfield has been a labour of love for us and the fact that all of you care enough to build a community around it means the world to us. We can’t wait for you to play.”

Redditors took to the comments to share their excitement for Starfield’s release and to thank Howard for noticing them, with one user saying they were “beyond excited…I feel like a kid before Christmas.” User emmathepony noted Howard’s previous comments about creating a space RPG years prior to Starfield even being a twinkle in the eye of Bethesda. “From your mid-90s Usenet posts to mid-2023, you and Bethesda have grown exponentially. To quote you from April 1997: “Now a space RPG…that would be something.” A game 25 years in the making for definite!” they said.

In the nine hours (at the time of writing) since Howard posted to the Starfield subreddit, it’s been upvoted 24 thousand times and sits at 3.1k comments – the community itself is comprised of 264k members and continues to grow as hype for Bethesda’s next epic RPG skyrockets in the countdown to launch.

While Starfield officially releases on 6 September 2023 in Australia – check out exactly what time you can jump in here depending on your timezone – early access begins from 1 September 2023, with many fans counting down the hours until they can explore the stars (and maybe find that Adoring Fan in-game ASAP).

If you’ve not yet ordered the game, or want to jump on five days earlier than the rest, there’s still time to sort out early access by purchasing the Premium or Constellation edition, or by shelling out for the Xbox Game Pass upgrade. We’ve got a full rundown of how to get access to Starfield early here – whether you’re just keen to be one of the first to play, or desperately want to avoid the inevitable spoilers we’re likely to see incoming online very shortly.

Starfield is already topping Steam charts despite not even being out yet, and we’re bound to see the success of the game continue to grow in the coming days. Are you planning on taking to space in Bethesda’s next big release this weekend?