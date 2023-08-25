Here’s When You Can Access Starfield On Release Day In Australia

Bethesda has released more details about when players can get stuck into Starfield on release day across the globe. Those who’ve purchased early access editions will be able to get into the epic space RPG on 1 September 2023 and 6 September 2023 for everyone else.

Bethesda shared a graphic showcasing Starfield global launch times – interestingly, the game is launching slightly earlier in other regions so Aussies can get their hands on it bright and early. The launch times apply to both the early access and regular release dates, as well as digital, physical and Xbox Game Pass copies.

Pre-loading the game has already started for Xbox players, so if you’ve got Starfield downloaded already (or crack onto it before the 1st or 6th depending on the purchased edition) you can expect to be able to boot up right away at the times listed below. If you’re planning to play on PC (via Steam), pre-loading will begin on 30 August, 2023 – given the PC download size sits at almost 140GB (and with our generally slow Australian internet speeds), you’ll want to get onto it ASAP to prepare for release. Unfortunately, those who’ve purchased Starfield digitally will have to wait until launch to download the title.

When does Starfield launch in Australia?

10:00AM AEST (Melbourne/Sydney/Hobart/Canberra/Brisbane)

9:30AM (Adelaide, Darwin)

8:00PM (Perth)

12:00PM (Wellington)

What are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Starfield?

MINIMUM:



OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED:



OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Starfield is coming closer into view, with early access editions available in a week’s time and the full launch shortly after – and with the impending release, the hype (and leaks) continue to build. Based on comments by Todd Howard and Bethesda, it’s shaping up to be an absolutely massive title (not just due to being a mainline Bethesda RPG) – there’s over 1,000 planets to explore before even diving into the storyline, achievements, NPCs and inevitable mods to come.

If you’ve not yet purchased the game, we’ve rounded up all of the cheapest copies in Australia so you can grab Bethesda’s next big release for a bargain. Are you planning to pick up Starfield on launch? Let us know in the comments.