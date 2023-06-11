Starfield’s Special Edition Gets You Five Days Early Access

As has started becoming the norm for a lot of companies, Bethesda gave players a chance to get early access to Starfield by purchasing one of its more expensive editions. This includes the Constellation Edition, which will let you play Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG five days before it launches on September 6.

The bundle includes a steelbook case, a replica of the in-game Chronomark Watch, a big case for it, a patch, as well as the game’s first story expansion called Shattered Space. That also includes some other digital goodies like a new skin pack, the soundtrack, and a digital art book, all on top of a digital code for the game. Because who among us doesn’t love to spend a bunch of money to get a steelbook just to not have the disc inside, am I right?

Image: Bethesda

As of this writing, Bethesda has yet to put the edition up for pre-order or confirm the price. A $US300 ($416) price tag leaked last week, but the company has yet to actually drop that particular bomb in any official capacity. If you’re a Bethesda fan, you might think that’s worth it, but maybe it’s just me getting older that makes a $US300 ($416) collector’s edition feel like such an astronomical purchase, especially on a new IP you don’t know if you’re even gonna like yet. But if you want to play the game early, that is one perk of the package.

For more on Starfield, check out Kotaku’s recap of the game’s Summer Game Fest presentation.

Kotaku is covering everything Summer Game Fest, from the main show on Thursday to other events happening throughout the next week. Whether you’re into larger-than-life triple-A games or intimate, offbeat indies, you can keep up with all things SGF here.