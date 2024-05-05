kot-headerlogo-01 A U

The Three Killer Indie Games Out This Week That You Shouldn’t Miss

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

The mid-year AAA dry spell continues, and it is surely to the indies’ benefit. It’s another week of small, weird, great games revelling in a calendar free of major launches. What to look out for this week?

The week’s three big little games to watch: Animal Well, V Rising and Little Kitty, Big City.

Animal Well, of course, has received quite a bit of attention for its connection to Bigmode, the new indie publisher owned by YouTuber VideoGameDunkey, real name Jason Gastrow. It’s also, by all accounts, a great and special game. I’m looking forward to spending some serious time with it later this week.

Big Kitty, Little City has come a long way — the little game that Ruby Innes spotted on Twitter in her first week on Kotaku Australia is now cruising toward release. There’s been a few games in the You Are A Little Cat Getting Into Trouble genre the last few years. As a lifelong cat guy, I will play every last one of them.

V Rising is surely the biggest game of the week, however. The vampire-themed survival game dropped into early access not that long after Valheim, and has been popular among genre fans for a while. The 1.0 release brings a number of long-requested features and finally brings the game out of early access.

There’s lots more on, though! Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

May 7

Cosmic: A Journey Among Shadows (PC)

Heading Out (PC)

Delayed from last week

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collector’s Edition (NS)

Retail

MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition (PS5)

Retail

Pecker (PC)

Prison Architect 2 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Delayed from last week

Venture to the Vile (PC)

May 8

Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change (PC)

Indika (PS5, XSX, PC)

Delayed from last week

V Rising (PC)

May 9

1000xRESIST (PC, NS)

Animal Well (PC)

Crow Country (PS5, PC)

Cryptmaster (PC)

Gift (PC)

Imagine Earth (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

King Arthur: Legion IX (PC)

Little Kitty, Big City (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

May 10

Instruments of Destruction (PC)

Image: Bigmode, Stunlock Studios, Double Dagger Studio, Kotaku Australia

