Animal Well To Become The First Game Published By Dunkey’s BIGMODE

BIGMODE, an indie publishing company founded last year by YouTuber Dunkey, has announced the first game they’ll be delivering to the masses.

September of 2022 saw the reveal from Videogamedunkey, who started his YouTube career back in 2010 and has amassed a following of over 7 million followers thanks to his comedic reviews, that he would be starting his own publishing company.

Stating that he was “sick of sitting on the sidelines waiting for great games to appear”, Dunkey launched the publishing company with a desire to “get in there and help make it [great games] happen.”

The response to this announcement was pretty mixed, with some being hopeful that somebody with an invested interest in games is wanting to invest in indie games, and others doubting a game reviewer’s ability to run a publishing company. Me personally? I was looking on to see what would come of the announcement.

And now, four months later, BIGMODE has announced the first game that they will be publishing over on Twitter.

🎉 our first game announcement is here!!! 🎉 Animal Well is a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail from @Billy_Basso see more on our site, and remember to wishlist on Steam & PS5!https://t.co/ngftjverh2 pic.twitter.com/9vGrKjno5f — BIGMODE Games (@BIGMODEgames) January 8, 2023

Animal Well is a pixel-horror puzzle-platformer developed by Billy Basso. We first got a glimpse of Animal Well during the Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs showcase in 2022, which displayed you as a little blob uncovering the secrets of a deep, dark well.

You can check out the trailer for it below just in case you need to jog your memory.

With the announcement from BIGMODE comes more information about the visually stunning platformer, including a new description:

A pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.

Animal Well is definitely a title that caught both David and I’s eyes when we first saw it during Day of the Devs, so I’m personally excited to see where BIGMODE and Billy Basso go from here.