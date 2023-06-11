‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: F1 23 Leads A Huge Week Of Great Indies

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: June 12, 2023 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:dordogne
f1 23Nintendonintendo switchpark beyondPcpc gamingPlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5ps4ps5release daterelease datesswitchthis week in games australiaXboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxsx
This Week In Games Australia: F1 23 Leads A Huge Week Of Great Indies
Image: EA Sports, Bandai Namco, Focus Entertainment

Folks, welcome back to This Week in Games Australia, your look ahead at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, it’s just F1 23 leading the major releases category, with a slew of excellent indies and smaller titles like Park Beyond and Fall of Porcupine filling out the launch calendar.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

June 13

Brewpub Simulator (PC)

 

Garden Simulator (PS5, NS)

 

Heist Kitty (PC)

 

June 14

Dordogne (PC)

 

Oblivion Override (PC)

 

June 16

Dad by the Sword (PC)

 

Fall of Porcupine (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

F1 23 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

 

Guardians of Holme (PC)

 

Jack Jeanne (NS)

 

Layers of Fear (2023) (PS5, XSX, PC, IOS)

 

Park Beyond (PS5, XSX)

 

Pixel Ripped 1978 (PS5, PC)

 

Protocorgi (PC)

 

Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, Steam)

 

June 17

Alchemic Cutie (PS5, NS, PS4)

 

Cube Control (PC)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.