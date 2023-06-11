This Week In Games Australia: F1 23 Leads A Huge Week Of Great Indies

Folks, welcome back to This Week in Games Australia, your look ahead at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.
This week, it’s just F1 23 leading the major releases category, with a slew of excellent indies and smaller titles like Park Beyond and Fall of Porcupine filling out the launch calendar.
Without further ado, let’s get into it!
June 13
Brewpub Simulator (PC)
Garden Simulator (PS5, NS)
Heist Kitty (PC)
June 14
Dordogne (PC)
Oblivion Override (PC)
June 16
Dad by the Sword (PC)
Fall of Porcupine (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
F1 23 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Guardians of Holme (PC)
Jack Jeanne (NS)
Layers of Fear (2023) (PS5, XSX, PC, IOS)
Park Beyond (PS5, XSX)
Pixel Ripped 1978 (PS5, PC)
Protocorgi (PC)
Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, Steam)
June 17
Alchemic Cutie (PS5, NS, PS4)
Log in to comment on this story!Log in