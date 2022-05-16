The Biggest Video Game Releases Still To Come In 2022

If 2022 has proven anything, it’s that all video game release dates are fluid and a serving suggestion only. Because of this, it can be hard to keep track of what is coming out month-to-month. To make life a bit easier for you, you’ve put together a list of the biggest titles that have a confirmed release date in 2022 (and quite a few that are slated to launch in 2022 but don’t yet have a release date). On this list, you’ll find everything from May 2022 to the end of the year in December, and we’ll be adding to it regularly as we move toward Christmas.
We’ve already had some significant and brutal delays. Starfield and RedFall have both dropped off the calendar for new dates in 2023, while Bethesda prepares them for launch.
Even with the delays and changes, there are still plenty of games to come this year. See below for all the video game release dates still to come in 2022.
May
Sniper Elite 5 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass) – May 26
June
Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android) June 2
July
August
September
October
December
TBA
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
Bayonetta 3 (Switch)
Company of Heroes 3 (PC)
Dragon Age 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
EA Sports FIFA 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
EA Sports NHL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
EA Sports PGA Tour (To Be Announced)
F1 Manager (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
God of War: Ragnarok (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Homeworld 3 (PC)
Instinction (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)
Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
MultiVersus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Skull & Bones (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Sonic Frontiers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Star Trek Resurgence (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch)
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
