This Week In Games Australia: It’s Oh So Quiet

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. This week: I don’t know what to tell you, gang, it’s a bit quiet out there on the AAA front. Many of the biggest mid-year releases are out the door, and though there are a few major titles still to come in July, the industry now holds its breath. The release calendar rollercoaster is now beginning its slow ascent toward late August. At that point, as we do every year, we will all join hands and plummet into video game hell together.

That’s not suggest that there aren’t some great games out this week! There are plenty of smaller, niche indies filling out the calendar over the next few days.

As a reminder, you can get a preview of this list every Friday afternoon on The Kotaku Australia Podcast, where Emily and I have a special segment dedicated to picking out our favourite titles arriving in the week ahead.

Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s releases!

July 2

Take No Prisoners (PC)

July 3

Death or Treat (NS)

Forklift Simulator (PC)

July 4

Garlic (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

July 6

Gimmick! Special Edition (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

GYLT (PC)

Necrosmith (PS5, NS)

July 7

Swords and Bones 2 (NS)

July 8

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)