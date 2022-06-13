This Week In Games Australia: A Good Week To Catch Up On Your Pile Of Shame

Happy Monday folks, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia. If you’re off today and enjoying the public holiday, nice one, I hope you have a lovely time. You might put that extra day off to good use, perhaps get stuck into some Steam Next Fest demos or something, as it appears we’re in for a bit of a quiet week ahead.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

14th June

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Honestly just including this one because I, personally, am hype for it and because, if you haven’t played JWE2 yet, this is the perfect opportunity for me to urge you to do so. These games are the only good things to come out of the recent Jurassic World films, in my view, and this DLC only gives me more of what I want: dinosaurs and stuff I can use to create a more perfect theme park. And feathered dinosaurs? Big stompy murder chickens? Rad. Hand it over. It’s out tomorrow.

16th June

Neon White (NS, PC)

Anticipated, card-based action game Neon White, the newest from designer Ben Esposito (What Remains of Edith Finch, Donut County), finally drops on Nintendo Switch this week. The game, which leans into anime tropes, CCG mechanics, and even a bit of puzzle-solving through rapid movement, has been at the top of a lot of wishlists since it was announced. As of Thursday, it’s all yours.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a spiritual successor to the classic TMNT arcade games, as well as their bone-crushingly difficult NES titles. The game features seven playable characters (including newcomers Splinter, April O’Neil, and the recently revealed Casey Jones) and up to six-player online co-op. I know, right? Six players? That’s going to be chaos. Absolute pandemonium. I’m in. It’s also out on Thursday.

Tour de France (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

I mentioned this one last week, but it’s since slipped a week! You can pick it up on Thursday.