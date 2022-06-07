Everything Announced At The Limited Run Games 2022 Showcase

Hot Gamer Summer (or Cold Gamer Winter if you live in Australia) is upon us, and Limited Run Games has come together with Mega64 for a balls-to-the-wall insane 2022 showcase.
Limited Run Games is a publisher best known for their work on bringing digital-only games into the real world with limited physical releases. In the past, they’ve done collector’s editions of games like Star Wars: Republic Commando and physical re-releases of games like Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut.
Today, it held the LRG3 2022 Showcase with production help from YouTube royalty Mega64, and announced a whole lot of physical releases for gamers to get their mitts on. You can watch the full showcase here, which is just fantastic all around.
I thought it might be a nice little treat to round up everything that was announced at the Limited Run Games 2022 showcase as getting a physical Limited Run Games release, as well as provide links to pre-order if available and Australian release dates. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Let’s go!
Note: Not all games announced have trailers separate to the showcase or listings on the Limited Run Games website as of writing.
River City Girls 2
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5 and Xbox
Undermine
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch
Pre-orders begin: June 25th
PowerSlave: Exhumed
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox
Spidersaurs
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox
Lunark
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox
Shadowrun Trilogy
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox
Go Go Kokopolo 3D
Platform: Nintendo 3DS
Skelattack
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4
Doom 64
Platform: Xbox
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PlayStation 5 (Collector’s)
Pre-orders begin: June 10th
Extras: Skate deck and trading cards
Rendering Ranger
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and SNES
Shantae 20th Anniversary
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Pre-orders begin: August 27th
Extras: Shantae sculpture
A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch And Xbox
Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC
Garden Story
Platform: Nintendo Switch
DoDonPachi Resurrection
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox
Blossom Tales 2
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Enclave HD
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
American Hero
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 5 (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PC
Pre-orders begin: June 4th
Prize Fighter
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PlayStation 5 (Collector’s)
Pre-orders begin: June 8th 2:00 A.M. AEST
Night Trap
Platform: PlayStation 5
Pre-orders begin: July
D
Platforms: PC and 3DO
ESPGaluda 2
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Glover
Platform: Nintendo 64
Tetris Effect: Connected
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox
Frogun
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Deathwish Enforcers
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
DOOM Eternal
Platform: Nintendo Switch (Steelbook, Special, and Ultimate)
Pre-orders begin: July 8th
