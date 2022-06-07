Everything Announced At The Limited Run Games 2022 Showcase

Hot Gamer Summer (or Cold Gamer Winter if you live in Australia) is upon us, and Limited Run Games has come together with Mega64 for a balls-to-the-wall insane 2022 showcase.

Limited Run Games is a publisher best known for their work on bringing digital-only games into the real world with limited physical releases. In the past, they’ve done collector’s editions of games like Star Wars: Republic Commando and physical re-releases of games like Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut.

Today, it held the LRG3 2022 Showcase with production help from YouTube royalty Mega64, and announced a whole lot of physical releases for gamers to get their mitts on. You can watch the full showcase here, which is just fantastic all around.

I thought it might be a nice little treat to round up everything that was announced at the Limited Run Games 2022 showcase as getting a physical Limited Run Games release, as well as provide links to pre-order if available and Australian release dates. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Let’s go!

Note: Not all games announced have trailers separate to the showcase or listings on the Limited Run Games website as of writing.

River City Girls 2

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5 and Xbox

Undermine

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Pre-orders begin: June 25th

PowerSlave: Exhumed

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Spidersaurs

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Lunark

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Shadowrun Trilogy

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Go Go Kokopolo 3D

Platform: Nintendo 3DS

Skelattack

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Doom 64

Platform: Xbox

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PlayStation 5 (Collector’s)

Pre-orders begin: June 10th

Extras: Skate deck and trading cards

Rendering Ranger

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and SNES

Shantae 20th Anniversary

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Pre-orders begin: August 27th

Extras: Shantae sculpture

A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch And Xbox

Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Garden Story

Platform: Nintendo Switch

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Blossom Tales 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Enclave HD

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

American Hero

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 5 (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PC

Pre-orders begin: June 4th

Prize Fighter

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Collector’s), PlayStation 4 (Collector’s) and PlayStation 5 (Collector’s)

Pre-orders begin: June 8th 2:00 A.M. AEST

Night Trap

Platform: PlayStation 5

Pre-orders begin: July

D

Platforms: PC and 3DO

ESPGaluda 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Glover

Platform: Nintendo 64

Tetris Effect: Connected

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Frogun

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Deathwish Enforcers

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

DOOM Eternal

Platform: Nintendo Switch (Steelbook, Special, and Ultimate)

Pre-orders begin: July 8th