Baldur’s Gate 3 PlayStation 5 Deluxe Editions Delayed Due To Production Issues

Baldur’s Gate 3’s physical deluxe edition has hit a snag in production that has unfortunately delayed it for some people. Specifically, if you pre-ordered the bundle for PlayStation 5, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for your box of multiple discs and other goodies to arrive at your home.

Developer Larian Studios posted a lengthy statement on its social media channels explaining the situation, claiming that due to the process of manufacturing PlayStation 5 discs through external production companies, the approval for specific regions (like North America), has taken “much longer than expected.” The studio expects the PS5 North American copies to be ready in “around 14 days” from May 24. Delivery is expected to take another 10 days, though Larian says it’s in talks to possibly hire extra temporary staff to reduce assembly times. Larian says it is unable to substitute the physical copies with digital ones for those who are still waiting for a physical copy to actually play the game, so they will have to wait until July for them to show up.

“By committing to creating physical editions, we were hoping to preserve the almost nostalgic feeling of unboxing your newest game, and this is a commitment we’re hoping to bring into the future with us, this time ensuring we continue to work closely with our partners to manage the planning and production process.”

In the meantime, the Xbox and PS5 editions outside of North America have been shipped and should arrive shortly. This is the second physical edition Larian has put out for Baldur’s Gate 3, with the original being the Collector’s Edition that launched alongside the game last August. We did an unboxing for it here at Kotaku, but it’s been sold out with no plans to restock.

If you’ve waited this long to play Baldur’s Gate 3, I suppose another month isn’t that long of a wait. But also damn, if that’s the situation, y’all are more patient than I.