The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 4 – Get In The EVA, Kirby

Welcome back to the fourth episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast! This one is titled “Get In The EVA, Kirby.” You’ll find out why during the show.

This week, we’re talking about Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe and all the games we’ve been enjoying on the PSVR 2 so far! Did you know Gran Turismo 7 is absolutely unreal in VR? Because it is. Let me tell you about it in exhausting detail.

Then: a special surprise! Our very first guest! It’s friend of the show and member of AEW wrestler and one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens drops in to chat to Ruby about his favourite games, and how gaming has informed his wrestling persona over the years.

Then, it’s time to talk about the week ahead. We chat about what’s shaping up to be a huge week for indies, including Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, and why Melon Journey, despite its title, is not a fuck game.

As a note, this episode was recorded before Melon Journey slipped out of its March release date to the safety of April 6th. We apologise for the inaccuracy, but our information was correct at the time of recording!

