THQ Nordic Gets Back In The Ring, Will Publish AEW Fight Forever

Please read this line in the voice of Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove, in reference to this news on AEW Fight Forever: Oh yeah, it’s all coming together.

The last we heard of All-Elite Wrestling’s first foray into the console wrestling game world, was about four months ago with the name reveal of their upcoming title, AEW Fight Forever. Since then, it’s been a little quiet.

Not gonna lie, I’ve been worried. As a fan of the wrestling company and also video games, I’ve been keen to see what’s in store. But thankfully, we’ve now got some more news on the wrestling game, and it’s good news.

The AEW Games Twitter account announced on Wednesday that they, alongside the developer Yuke’s Games, have teamed up with publisher THQ Nordic to bring AEW Fight Forever on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

It was already pretty exciting news that Yuke’s would be developing AEW Fight Forever considering they’ve had many, many great wrestling games in their portfolio since 1995. However, it’ll be the first wrestling game published by THQ Nordic, since the liquidation of THQ in 2012/13 and the later acquisition of the THQ name by Nordic Games in 2014.

So this will be the first wrestling game with the big fat THQ name slapped on it since WWE ’13. As we know, THQ was responsible for publishing an absolute fuck-tonne of licensed wrestling games, so there are high hopes that AEW Fight Forever will be well looked after in the capable hands of Yuke’s and THQ Nordic.

To top it all off, we’ve also got some new screenshots from AEW Fight Forever, which give us a look at the stylised graphic design of the game:

Check out these screenshots of #AEWFightForever! Remember to check out the @THQNordic Digital Showcase coming on August 12th! Visit https://t.co/Pyb1UueYZ0 for more information on the game. Coming Soon! Wishlist Now!@YUKES_AEW @AEW #AEWgames pic.twitter.com/ymw7z5fUmZ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 3, 2022

If you’d like to see even more, then you’re in luck! THQ Nordic will be holding a Digital Showcase on Saturday, August 13th 2022 at 5:00 a.m. AEST, which will include a deeper look into AEW Fight Forever. The showcase will be streamed live on the THQ Nordic YouTube channel. Wahoo!

