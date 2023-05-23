We’re Finally Getting The AEW Game Next Month

It’s been a long while of Coming Soon but All-Elite Wrestling’s first console game AEW Fight Forever finally has a release date, and it’s actually Coming pretty Soon!

For those out of the loop, THQ Nordic and AEW have come together and enlisted wrestling game royalty Yuke’s for the creation of their very first wrestling title, AEW Fight Forever. It was announced back in 2020, and is the first wrestling game that Yuke’s has worked on since WWE 2K19.

Since then, AEW Fight Forever has released a few bits of gameplay and also made an award-winning appearance at last year’s Gamescom, but it was yet to receive a release date. Then there was everything that happened between CM Punk and The Elite, which certainly put some spanners in the works.

Thankfully though, things are looking up and we’ve now got a release date in sight thanks to a big, shirtless, and shiny Kenny Omega.

AEW Fight Forever will be released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on June 29th, 2023. Yay!

In a press release, Omega revealed that when he was first signed to AEW, CEO Tony Khan gave him the opportunity to ‘assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever’. Hence Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, the director of WWF No Mercy and WCW/nWo Revenge, jumping on as director of AEW Fight Forever.

As for what one can expect from the game, the press release states that there’s going to be a range of different match types from single matches all the way to exploding barbed wire death matches, plus a career mode and a bunch of customisation. Here’s the full list:

Match types Single matches Tag-team 3-Way 4-Way Ladder matches Casino Battle Royale Falls Count Anywhere Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons) Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career mode

Customisation modes Wrestler attire and appearance Custom move-Sets Custom entrances Custom teams Custom arenas

Online co-op multiplayer

Mini-games

Daily and weekly challenges

I got the chance to play a demo of AEW Fight Forever late last year during a PLAION showcase and had a great time with it! The slice of gameplay I got to try felt like a refined version of classic wrestling games of the noughties. It rocked!