Kenny Omega Dons Like A Dragon Ishin Cosplay At AEW Revolution

It’s always a good day when professional wrestler Kenny Omega rocks up to a match in cosplay, and at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view he did exactly that. Except this time, it was a cosplay of a game that he’s actually in!

AEW Revolution is currently airing as I write this, with the pay-per-view playing on the TV as I type on my computer. I’m a master multitasker, alright? I can do two things!

One of the matches in today’s pay-per-view was that of the AEW World Trios Championship between The Elite, which consists of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and the House of Black, which consists of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Don’t worry, I’m not here to tell you how it ends. That would be rude of me.

Instead, I’m here to simply talk about yet another case of Kenny Omega being a (literally) huge nerd. The entrance of The Elite saw Omega come out in a very familiar looking outfit. That is, if you’re a fan of the Like A Dragon series, you’ll find it familiar.

The haori Omega can be seen wearing is undeniably meant to be a reference to Ryoma’s garments in Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a shinsengumi haori worn by Ryoma when you start the game. While Omega is no stranger to dressing up as various video game characters in the ring, it’s pretty neat, considering he’s available in the game as a free DLC trooper card.

If you’d like to take a little trip down memory lane, Omega recently donned the garb of Sephiroth for the last Wrestle Kingdom match against Will Ospreay and arguably fought one of the best matches of his career. I’d honestly go as far as to say that it’s easily going to be one of the best wrestling matches of this year.

And then there were the multiple Undertale/Deltarune cosplays and references in both AEW and Wrestle Kingdom, which were just fantastic. Omega even worked with Toby Fox to create an Undertale-inspired promo video, which goes unbelievably hard.

I don’t know about you, but I personally love when my favourite things come together in the funniest of ways.