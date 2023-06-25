‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: AEW, Crime, And A Spiritual Successor To Nintendogs

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: June 26, 2023 at 8:37 am -
Filed to:aew fight forever
crime o'clockindie gamesNintendoPcpc gamesPlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5ps4ps5steamstory of seasons a wonderful lifethis week in games australiaXboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxsx
This Week In Games Australia: AEW, Crime, And A Spiritual Successor To Nintendogs
Image: Marvellous, THQ Nordic, Just For Games, Kotaku Australia

Happy Monday, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, the release calendar stays a bit soft in the choppy wake of Final Fantasy XVI‘s launch, but there’s still some gems to be found. Little Friends: Puppy Island is the latest tilt at a spiritual successor to Nintendogs. One Little Outpost looks like a cute farming sim in space, and it’s joined by the long-awaited Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake on Switch. Pekoe“ll Kill Her, and Crime O’Clock are our standout titles this week.

However, it’s AEW Fight Forever that is the week’s biggest AAA launch. The wrestling game, created by legendary Japanese studio Yuke’s, was so long in development that we’d started to think it might never arrive. If you’ve become disillusioned with the WWE 2K franchise since it went to Visual Concepts in 2019, Fight Forever is Yuke’s on the comeback trail — a new wrestling game from the same studio that made all the old WWE games you used to like, designed to go toe-to-toe with the 2K franchise.

If you’d like a preview of this piece each and every week, The Kotaku Australia Podcast goes up every Friday afternoon and features a look at a few of the games that will make this list. You can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. If you’d prefer a video version, you can find that on our YouTube channel.

With that, let’s take a look at this week’s releases.

27th June

Little Friends: Puppy Island (PC, NS)

 

One Lonely Outpost (PC)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, NS)

 

28th June

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End (PC)

 

29th June

AEW Fight Forever (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

Pekoe (PC)

 

30th June

Crime O’Clock (NS, PC)

 

Everybody 1-2-Switch (NS)

 

Front Mission 1st Remake (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

 

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

I’ll Kill Her (PC)

 

Moonscars (PS5, NS)

 

Samba de Amigo: Party Central (Switch)

 

July 2

Death or Treat (NS)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.